Bank of Montreal Can Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in James River Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

