Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after buying an additional 691,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

