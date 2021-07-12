Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,280 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

CHX stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.