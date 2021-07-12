Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,178 Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Mogo worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52. Mogo Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $437.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 2.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

