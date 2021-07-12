Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,216 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.66 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

