Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.27 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.22.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

