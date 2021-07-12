Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after buying an additional 649,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

