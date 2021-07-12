Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

