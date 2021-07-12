Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.93 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

