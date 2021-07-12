Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 86,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

Antero Resources stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

