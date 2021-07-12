Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce sales of $259.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.40 million to $263.00 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $238.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. 7,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,385. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

