Barclays Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $63.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

