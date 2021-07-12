Barclays Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $88.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.06.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

