Barclays PLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,210 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

