Barclays PLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Quotient Technology worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after purchasing an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,829,829.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

QUOT stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

