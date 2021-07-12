Barclays PLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,542,000 after buying an additional 129,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 76,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.