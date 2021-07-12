Barclays PLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Evolent Health worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,623,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

