Barclays PLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 234.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acushnet worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $18,754,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

