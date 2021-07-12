Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 177.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,332 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63,218 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

SAN stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

