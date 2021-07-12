Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sodexo to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

