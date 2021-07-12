Barclays Trims loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Target Price to $15.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.58.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $12.82 on Friday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.