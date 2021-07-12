Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $34.70 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

