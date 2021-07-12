Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded up €1.35 ($1.59) on Wednesday, reaching €161.35 ($189.82). The company had a trading volume of 82,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of €155.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

