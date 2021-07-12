Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $920.45 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $66.27 million and $1.62 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $920.45 or 0.02788809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00261521 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037079 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

