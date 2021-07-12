Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,308,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $6,799,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

