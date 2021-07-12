Benchmark Protocol Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $170,744.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003909 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00894464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 17,154,369 coins and its circulating supply is 7,273,552 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

