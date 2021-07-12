Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

GSK opened at GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,382.52. The company has a market cap of £72.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

