Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

ROO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Thursday. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.66.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

