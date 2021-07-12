Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

ROO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Thursday. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.66.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

