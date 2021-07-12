Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

