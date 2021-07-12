Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 91,987 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 625,103 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

