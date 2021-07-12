Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

47.7% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.79, meaning that its stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.51 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Bilibili $1.80 billion 18.50 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -80.26

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55% Bilibili -24.93% -26.89% -11.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beyond Commerce and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 2 8 0 2.80

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $92.13, indicating a potential downside of 13.69%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Bilibili beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.