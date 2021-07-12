BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Insider Sells $749,387.66 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 12,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $749,387.66.

NYSE BIGC traded down $3.57 on Monday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,747 shares.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

