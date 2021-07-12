BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00010014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $4.22 million and $21,900.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001303 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.29 or 0.01430493 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,571 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

