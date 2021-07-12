BitcoinZ Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $2,482.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.36 or 0.00325961 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00130355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00180916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

