BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) were down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 150,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,307,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

