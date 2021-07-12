BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) Insider Sells $1,033,700.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00.

NYSE:BL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.84. 177,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,832. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

