BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.97 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

