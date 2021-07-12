BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.97 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
