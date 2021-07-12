BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
FRA stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.44.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
