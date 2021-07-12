BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

FRA stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.