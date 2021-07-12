BlackRock Inc. Acquires 14,097 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

