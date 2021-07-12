BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.57% of Dawson Geophysical worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.78. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

