BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,232 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.01% of ARC Document Solutions worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 561,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 529,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

