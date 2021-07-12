BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of GLSI opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $99,846.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,539 shares in the company, valued at $43,989,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.