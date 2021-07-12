BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 57.9% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 347,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $479.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

