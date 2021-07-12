BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,612 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Richardson Electronics worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.57. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

