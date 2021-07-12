BlackRock Inc. Takes $2.52 Million Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FNCH stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

