BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

