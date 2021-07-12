BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BKT stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26.
About BlackRock Income Trust
