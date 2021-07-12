Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $319,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

