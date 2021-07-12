BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MYD opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

