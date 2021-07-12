BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of MYD opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
