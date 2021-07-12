BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

