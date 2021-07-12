Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 89.4% Lower Over Last Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 80.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 89.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $3.42 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00116530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,598.44 or 1.00196374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.25 or 0.00972927 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.